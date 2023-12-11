(MASS APPEAL) – 22News has been participating in the Toys for Tots campaign for almost 3 decades. It has become a staple here at our station and joining me to share some of that history is Anna Giza, Promotion & Public Service Director here at 22news.

Mass Appeal also took a look at the history of the Toys for Tots Foundation.

To get a look at the bigger picture, Mass Appeal’s Kayla Hevey took a trip to the Toys for Tots warehouse. There she learned how the U.S. Marine Corps. coordinators sort and distribute the toys donated.