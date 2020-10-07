A demonstration of biotic potential with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Museums joined us today to show a fun and seasonal way to learn about biotic potential. Jenny Powers, family engagement coordinator, said biotic potential means a living thing’s reproductive capacity and was able to illustrate that point with a pumpkin!

Powers said by counting the seeds in the pumpkin you are able to determine the pumpkin’s biotic potential. The pumpkin creates lots of seeds, because many will not take and grow.

Powers also mentioned that the museums will be having both an in-person and virtual program called Into the Autumn Mist: Fairies and Fantasy. Check SpringfieldMuseums.org on Saturday, Oct. 17 for activity sheets, educational videos and live a puppetry demonstration; or head to the museum and join the fun in-person.