(Mass Appeal) – Let’s celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a classic Irish dessert that is perfect as an after dinner sweet or tea-time treat. Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, introduces us to this easy cake recipe that every lad & lass will love!

Irish Apple Cake with Vanilla-Darjeeling Tea Custard Sauce

Servings: 10 People

Recipe inspired by theviewfromgreatisland.com

Equipment

1 springform pan

1 sheet of parchment paper

2 mixing bowls

1 fine mesh sieve

Ingredients For the Custard

1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tea bag of fine darjeeling tea

Ingredients For the Crumble Topping

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

pinch kosher salt

Ingredients For the Cake Batter

1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch kosher salt

4 honey crisp apples, peeled

1 tablespoon butter, for greasing the pan

3 tablespoons powdered sugar, to top

Instructions: