Breaking News
Serious crash causing detours in center of Orange

A fresh twist on a family favorite: grilled fish tacos

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terri Skinner, owner of Nosh Cafe, joined us outside the studio to grill up some fish tacos with a purple cabbage slaw dressed in a maple-lime vinaigrette and topped with mango-pineapple salsa.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Any fresh white fish lightly seasoned with kosher salt and pepper. Create a foil pouch for the fish and put it on a heated grill for 6 – 10 minutes (depending on thickness).

Purple Cabbage Slaw with a maple-lime vinaigrette

  • 2 cups shredded purple cabbage
  • 1 carrot, julienne
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup lime juice
  • 1 cup grapeseed oil

Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette and pour them over the shredded cabbage and julienne carrot.

Chipotle Sauce

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2-4 tablespoons of chipotle paste (purred chipotle peppers in adobo)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 lime, zested
  • salt & pepper to taste

Mango-Pineapple Salsa

  • 1/2 fresh pineapple
  • 1 mango, finely diced
  • 1-2 tablespoons red pepper
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • pinch of salt

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories