A fresh twist on a family favorite: grilled fish tacos

Terri Skinner, owner of Nosh Cafe, joined us outside the studio to grill up some fish tacos with a purple cabbage slaw dressed in a maple-lime vinaigrette and topped with mango-pineapple salsa.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Any fresh white fish lightly seasoned with kosher salt and pepper. Create a foil pouch for the fish and put it on a heated grill for 6 – 10 minutes (depending on thickness).
Purple Cabbage Slaw with a maple-lime vinaigrette
- 2 cups shredded purple cabbage
- 1 carrot, julienne
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 cup pure maple syrup
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 1 cup grapeseed oil
Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette and pour them over the shredded cabbage and julienne carrot.
Chipotle Sauce
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2-4 tablespoons of chipotle paste (purred chipotle peppers in adobo)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 lime, zested
- salt & pepper to taste
Mango-Pineapple Salsa
- 1/2 fresh pineapple
- 1 mango, finely diced
- 1-2 tablespoons red pepper
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- pinch of salt