A fresh twist on a family favorite: grilled fish tacos

Terri Skinner, owner of Nosh Cafe, joined us outside the studio to grill up some fish tacos with a purple cabbage slaw dressed in a maple-lime vinaigrette and topped with mango-pineapple salsa.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Any fresh white fish lightly seasoned with kosher salt and pepper. Create a foil pouch for the fish and put it on a heated grill for 6 – 10 minutes (depending on thickness).

Purple Cabbage Slaw with a maple-lime vinaigrette

2 cups shredded purple cabbage

1 carrot, julienne

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup lime juice

1 cup grapeseed oil

Whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette and pour them over the shredded cabbage and julienne carrot.

Chipotle Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2-4 tablespoons of chipotle paste (purred chipotle peppers in adobo)

1 tablespoon honey

1 lime, zested

salt & pepper to taste

Mango-Pineapple Salsa