WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) - Scammers are targeting people on social media offering to help them sign up for a government program that provides assistance to purchase electronic devices and internet service for a fee.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a government program that was created to provide funding for individuals facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic who needed help purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet, and paying for internet service. Signing up for the program is free for eligible applicants.