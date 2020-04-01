A fun science experiment for the kids based on Newton’s law of motion

(Mass Appeal) – Jenny Powers from the Springfield Museums joined us today to demonstrate a science experiment that can be done with common household items which illustrates Newton’s laws of motion.

All you need is some pennies, a cup of water, and an index card. Powers moved the pennies, explaining that it’s force that causes the reaction.

She demonstrated the experiments again, stacking the pennies on an index card and placing the card on top of the glass of water. Flick the card away and the coins tumble into the glass, because the force of motion was directed at the card alone.