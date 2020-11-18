A healthy side dish twist for your Thanksgiving – mashed cauliflower

(Mass Appeal) – Mashed potatoes are a staple at any big holiday meal but how about taking that concept and making it healthier?

Here with an idea that is both delicious and healthy is Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

Mashed Cauliflower with Caramelized Fennel

By: Ashley Tresoline

2 heads cauliflower

2-3 tbs. butter

2 bulbs fennel, chopped (fronds reserved)

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. Greek yogurt

4 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400°. Cut one the heads of cauliflower into florets, toss with 1 tbs. olive oil, salt, and pepper place on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Fill a large pot with 1 inch of salted water and place the other head of cauliflower in the pot, covered. Simmer the cauliflower until tender. Once tender drain and add the 2-3 tbs. of butter and mash like potatoes. Add in the Greek yogurt, salt and pepper and mix well.

In a medium sauté pan heat 1tbs. olive oil, on medium-high, sauté until caramelized about 6-8 minutes. Add the caramelized fennel to the mashed cauliflower mixture. Mix in the chopped chives and chopped fennel fronds, reserving a few for garnish. Place the roasted cauliflower over the mashed cauliflower and add the reserved chives and fennel fronds on top. Enjoy