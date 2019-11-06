A healthy take on apple scones – delicious as well as gluten and butter free

(Mass Appeal ) – Scones are delicious, but let’s face it – they are loaded with butter and sugar. Lucy Morton, RN and Health Coach, joined us to show a tasty alternative that’s gluten-free and also free of refined sugar.

Apple Scones

1 large egg

1/2 cup of unsweetened apple sauce

1 tsp of lemon juice

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 medium apple

2 cups of gluten free flour (plus a small a small amount for dusting)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

5 Tbsp cold pumpkin

For the optional glaze

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup of maple syrup or honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 tea of vanilla

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash the apple, cut it into quarters, then cut off the core from each piece. Use a box grater or large holed cheese grater to shred the apple or blender on the grating function.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, apple sauce, lemon juice, maple syrup, and shredded apple.

In a separate large bowl, stir together the flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and ginger. Once combined, add the pumpkin and work it into the flour until it resembles coarse, damp sand.

Finally, pour the bowl containing the apple egg mixture into the large bowl with the flour and pumpkin. Stir just until a dough forms and no more dry flour remains on the bottom of the bowl.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and shape into a 6-8 inch wide, 1.5 inch thick disc (sprinkle more flour on your hands and on the surface of the dough if needed. The dough may be slightly sticky). Cut the disc into eight wedges.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the cut scones on top. Bake the scones for 18-20 minutes in the fully preheated oven, or until they are just slightly golden brown on top. Allow the scones to cool completely.

To make the glaze, whisk until smooth. Once the scones are fully cooled, refrigerate until ready to use. Drizzle the glaze over top and add it no more than one hour before serving.