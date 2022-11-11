(Mass Appeal) – The cooler weather is almost upon us and with that people think about comfort food. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is with us today to create a favorite of many, but with a slight twist.

Turkey meatloaf recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

2 ribs celery, diced small

1 carrot, diced small

1 shallot, diced small

4 oz. mushrooms, chopped small

2 tbs. fresh thyme, chopped

2 tbs. fresh rosemary, chopped

3 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped fine

3 tbs. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup plain breadcrumbs homemade or store bought

1 egg

Cranberry Glaze

1/2 cup ketchup

1 ¼ cup fresh or frozen whole cranberries

¼ tsp. salt

¼ cup coconut sugar or sugar of choice

½ cup honey

Directions:

In a food processor add the chopped celery, carrots, shallot and mushrooms and pulse until it is super fine and minced. In a large skillet heat olive oil on medium heat, add the minced vegetables and cook until softened and they release all their water. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the vegetable mixture to a large mixing bowl and let cook. Preheat the oven to 375°, line a baking sheet with tinfoil and spray with cooking spray or brush with olive oil.

To the cooled vegetable mixture add the chopped herbs, breadcrumbs and egg. Mix gently until well combined. Add in the ground turkey and mix with a delicate touch. You don’t want to over mix or you will get a tough meatloaf. Make sure you season the meat with salt and pepper too. Once thoroughly mixed split into two even loafs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Form into two football shapes. Cover the tops with the cranberry glaze and bake 45-55 minutes until completely cooked through or reaches 165°internal temperature. Let cool 10-15 minutes before serving.

Cranberry Glaze:

In a heavy bottomed medium size pot, add all of the ingredients for the cranberry glaze. Turn heat to medium-high and cook stirring frequently while also mashing with a potato masher as the berries cook and break down, until a smooth thick consistency is reached, approximately 15 minutes.