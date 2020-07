(Mass Appeal) – There are people in our community that have world renowned talent and have done amazing things. Today we’re joined by a 15 time World Breaking Champion and he’s going to teach us how to break things!!

Ken Goodrich, owner of Center For Martial Arts and Fitness in Chicopee, holds many world records in the skill of breaking via the martial art of Tae Kwon Do and he shows us some basic breaking maneuvers.