SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 60-year-old local student Heide Blackak had the dream of getting a degree when she decided to enroll at Springfield Technical Community College as a full-time student in her late 50s.

Two years later, at the age of 60, she’s got a degree and recognition as one of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education’s “29 Who Shine.” The award recognizes 29 outstanding student graduates from the Commonwealth’s public higher education system.