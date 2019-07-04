A look at American History at Historic Deerfield

In honor of Independence Day, Mass Appeal took a look back at life around the time of the American Revolution at Historic Deerfield.

First, we went to the Hall Tavern to learn about cooking on an open hearth. Then, we learned all about the Ashley House, originally occupied by a British loyalist. Historic Deerfield President Phil Zea took us to the Flynt Center of Early New England Life to show us an impressive collection of powder horns, some of which where used by soldiers during the American Revolution. We wrapped up our tour at the Stebbins House, an example of the first generation of life after the American Revolution.