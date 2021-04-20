A look at autism spectrum disorder

(Mass Appeal ) – Last year the CDC reported approximately 1 in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. What’s important for parents to note is that the sooner autism is diagnosed, the sooner services can be provided – services that can greatly improve a child’s life. Dr. Christopher Keroack, Medical Director with the New England Center for Functional Medicine, joined us with more on autism.

According to Dr. Keroack, there are several factors that could lead to a diagnosis; there could be a genetic component, an overload of an irritant, or a deficiency of some sort.

Early treatment, stated Dr. Keroack, can make a real difference in a child’s life.