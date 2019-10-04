A look at life as a foster parent in Easthampton’s Treehouse Community

(Mass Appeal) – According to All our kids Incorporated, western Massachusetts has the largest number of foster children than any other region in the state. In light of this, we wanted to explore life as a foster parent and spoke with a family at the Treehouse Foundation in Easthampton. We discussed what being a foster parent is like, both the rewards and the challenges.

Foster parent Mary Gomez says she has always wanted to be a mom and that’s why she decided to foster children. Gomez noted that it’s a big adjustment when a child comes into the home, but the rewards are the changes and improvements these resilient children are able to make in their lives.

Treehouse Foundation works to re-envision foster care in an intergenerational community. It is a non-profit located at 1 Treehouse Circle in Easthampton. For more information visit: treehousefoundation.net.

There is a special event to benefit Treehouse Foundation coming up on Oct. 13 at the MGM Springfield. World-class illusionist Jason Bishop will be preforming at The Armory at MGM, two shows 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit treehousefoundation.net .