BOSTON (SHNS) - The average federal nutrition assistance benefit is set to increase by about $36 per person per month in October, the result of adjustments based on food prices, dietary habits and guidance, and nutritional information.

A 2018 farm bill directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to re-evaluate its Thrifty Food Plan, which is used to calculate benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, by 2022 and every five years afterward.