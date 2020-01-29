Breaking News
Former Baystate Medical Center neurosurgeon killed in West Virginia plane crash
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

A look back at the world-changing industry of ice harvesting in our area

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Ice harvesting was quite the industry in our area and really changed the way the world consumed food. Ray Radigan, local historian and curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us with the fascinating story.

According to Radigan, local farmers would industriously look to keep money coming in during the colder months by harvesting ice so people could keep food cold. It became a major part of the American economy and quite the export – ice from Massachusetts was sent all over the world!

Radigan brought ice harvesting tools to show us and explained how the ice was kept cold during the long journey overseas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal