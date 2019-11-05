A look back in history for Veteran’s Day: The youngest member of the 402nd Army Band

(Mass Appeal) – Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us with a local story about a Greenfield woman who was the youngest member of the 402nd Army Band.

Eleanor Cotton (later Newcomb) was determined to join the Armed Services during WWII. After being rejected for her young age, she reapplied at the age of 20 and become the youngest member of the 402nd Army Band, playing for troops, at army functions and more.

Cotton was later employed by Hormel Co. Band, travelling to 48 states and becoming the company’s first female salesperson.