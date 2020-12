(Mass Appeal) – This year’s Toy for Tots campaign looks a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic but that doesn’t stop the United States Marine Corps from their duty to see that needy children of our area wake up Christmas morning with some gifts all thanks to the generous donations of our viewers. Donations are being accepted through December 14th online at WWLP.com.

USMC Sergeant Elizabeth Cazares and Lance Corporal Ebernay McCage tell us about this year’s collections.