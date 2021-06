BOSTON (SHNS) - As Congress continues to work out an infrastructure bill that would direct billions of dollars to states, a high-ranking member of the Massachusetts delegation is pointing to challenges back at home that could be aided with federal dollars.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, used a virtual address to the Massachusetts High Technology Council Tuesday morning to advocate for a robust package that invests in more than just roads and bridges, telling council members that Congress is still working to pass the bill.