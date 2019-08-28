“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” dances its way into Northampton this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – One of Albany Berkshire Ballet’s most celebrated productions is coming to Northampton this Saturday night, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” We were joined by two principal dancers to show us a preview of the production, Ruslan Sprague and Kayla Feldpausch.

According to Sprague and Feldpausch, the production is a lot of fun, with new choreography and costumes. The comedy in the production comes through pantomime and there are several light and humorous moments.

“A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream” is taking place Saturday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy of Music, 274 Main Street, Northampton. For more information visit /www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/ .