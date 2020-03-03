A new business checklist: things not to overlook when opening a venture of your own

(Mass Appeal) – When you start a new venture there are so many things you need to keep top of mind, so we invited Mychal Connolly, CEO of the Launch and Stand Out Agency, to share five tips you mustn’t forget.

According to Connolly, first get in the right frame of mind – an entrepreneur mindset rather than an employee mindset. Do this by connecting with other business leaders and owners and making your money work for you.

Next, meet with a lawyer – it’s important to find the right legal structure for your business. Then, get your EIN, or Employer Identification Number. Use that as your businesses social security number. Finally, don’t forget insurance, bookkeeping, and accounting!