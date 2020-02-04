A new life after bariatric surgery

Mass Appeal – Bariatric surgery can be life-changing for people. Physician’s Assistant Kristen Chapin, of Holyoke Medical Center, joined us in Studio 1A to talk about what people can expect after the surgery.

According to Chapin, the recovery is surprisingly quick – most people can go home the next day – and Holyoke Medical Center has an extensive built-in support system for patients for post-surgery care.

Holyoke Medical Center is located at 11 Hospital Drive in Holyoke. The number there is 413-535-4757 and you can learn more online at HolyokeHealth.com/WMP .

