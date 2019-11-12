A nutty twist on healthy and delicious Brussels sprouts

(Mass Appeal) – Brussels sprouts can be divisive: people either like them or they don’t. Connie Adams of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us in the kitchen with two ways to make Brussels sprouts – both of which may change some opinions on this cruciferous vegetable!
Adams stated that Brussels sprouts are the second healthiest vegetable behind broccoli and that they are just one of a few vegetables that can grow in the winter. She added they even become sweeter after a hard frost.
We learned about two dishes today: a roasted Brussels sprouts with a blackberry vinegar and pumpkin seeds (perfect for someone who may not love the sprouts) and roasted Brussels sprouts with toasted walnuts and Parmesan cheese. The recipe for the latter follows:
Brussels Sprouts and Walnuts
- 1 lb Brussels sprouts
- Freshly ground nutmeg
- 2-3 cups water
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1-2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese
- 1-2 tsp chopped toasted walnuts
- 1 tbl walnut oil
Trim stem end of Brussels sprouts and remove any yellowing outer leaves. Cut each sprout in half from top to bottom.
- Bring a medium pot half full of water to a boil and cook Brussels sprouts in water and salt over high heat in covered sauce pan for 5-8 minutes until tender.
- Drain sprouts then return to pot and toss with walnut oil, topping with chopped walnuts, a dusting of nutmeg and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
- Makes 4-6 servings.