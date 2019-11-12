A nutty twist on healthy and delicious Brussels sprouts

(Mass Appeal) – Brussels sprouts can be divisive: people either like them or they don’t. Connie Adams of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us in the kitchen with two ways to make Brussels sprouts – both of which may change some opinions on this cruciferous vegetable!

Adams stated that Brussels sprouts are the second healthiest vegetable behind broccoli and that they are just one of a few vegetables that can grow in the winter. She added they even become sweeter after a hard frost.

We learned about two dishes today: a roasted Brussels sprouts with a blackberry vinegar and pumpkin seeds (perfect for someone who may not love the sprouts) and roasted Brussels sprouts with toasted walnuts and Parmesan cheese. The recipe for the latter follows:

Brussels Sprouts and Walnuts

1 lb Brussels sprouts

Freshly ground nutmeg

2-3 cups water

1 tsp sea salt

1-2 tsp grated Parmesan cheese

1-2 tsp chopped toasted walnuts

1 tbl walnut oil

Trim stem end of Brussels sprouts and remove any yellowing outer leaves. Cut each sprout in half from top to bottom.