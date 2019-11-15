A play that turns Shakespeare into a cooking show? AIC presents “Shakespeare, Abridged”

Frank Borrelli and Alexander Torres, from American International College, previewed their upcoming production of “Shakespeare, Abridged.”

“NAME OF EVENT: American International College Theater Arts Production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

DATES & TIMES: Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Esther B. Griswold Theatre (on the campus of AIC)

1000 State Street, Springfield, MA



ABOUT THE EVENT: This production, a parody of the plays of William Shakespeare, presents all of the works of the Bard comically shortened or merged together in just ninety minutes with only three actors. Headlining the performances at the College are theater majors Dante Hayes, Edward Ryan, and Alexander Torres, supported by eleven students behind the scenes.

Men played women in Shakespeare’s time, as they do in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), albeit not gracefully. In this two-act play, the audience will meet Romeo and Juliet, Titus Andronicus, Othello, Julius Caesar, Macbeth, and Anthony and Cleopatra, as they have never seen them before. There is no fourth wall in this play with the actors talking directly to the audience, often encouraging robust participation.

Admission is free. Donations are appreciated. Due to content, mature audiences are recommended (16 and older).

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: AIC.edu 413-654-1486″