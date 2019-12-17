A preview of “The Nutcraker” presenting in Springfield this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – A holiday standard, The Nutcracker, is coming to Springfield this weekend and it’s magical performance you won’t want to miss. The two talented local dancers playing Clara, Emalie Mendes and Hannah Markel, spoke about the performance, while Danielle Troyano, the Sugarplum Fairy, gave us a glimpse of the dance.

The Albany Berkshire Ballet will present its 45th annual tour of “The Nutcracker, ” featuring both principal dancers from around the country accompanied by 150-200 local students and it will fill you with the holiday spirit.

There are two upcoming performances this weekend, December 21 at 1 and 4:30 p.m. The performance takes place at Symphony Hall, 34 Court Street in Springfield. For Tickets and more information, call 413-445-5382 or visit AlbanyBerkshireBallet.org .