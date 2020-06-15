1  of  3
Breaking News
Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges

A refreshing berry and rhubarb summer cocktail with a historic past

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for the a delicious summer elixir? Look no further than the Rhubarb-Strawberry Shrub! Jessie-Sierra Ross of the home entertaining and food blog StraighttotheHipsBaby.com, demonstrated how to create it!

Rhubarb Strawberry Shrub:

  • 3 ounces of vodka
  • 2 ounces Rhubarb & Strawberry Shrub Syrup
  • 1 ounce Elderflower Liquor
  • 2 strawberries, washed & trimmed (plus more for garnish
  • splash of seltzer

Rhubarb & Strawberry Shrub Syrup:

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh rhubarb, chopped
  • 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, trimmed & chopped
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of white vinegar
  • a large glass jar or glass bowl

Directions:

INSTRUCTIONS

  • After chopping your rhubarb & strawberries, add to a large jar or glass bowl.
  • Next, pour in 1 cup of white sugar and mix. You can gently mash the fruit as well, with a wooden spoon or muddler.
  • Close the jar (or, plastic wrap the bowl, if using) and place in the refrigerator to chill for 2-3 days. The sugar & fruit will macerate over this time, and a syrupy juice will be the result. Try to mix 1-2 times a day to make sure the sugar fully dissolves.
  • After 48 hours or so, take your mixture, and strain the contents through a sieve over a large bowl. Mash the fruit remains gently to get as much liquid out as possible (you can keep these bits to eat in yogurt if you like!).
  • Using only the liquid, add 1 cup of vinegar and mix. Return the shrub to a large jar with tight-fitting cover. Let chill for at least 8 hours, and you now have a tasty shrub!
  • Add to your favorite cocktail straight, or combine 1 ounce to every 8 ounces of club soda for a refreshing soft drink.
  • This mix will stay good in your refrigerator for at least 6 months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today