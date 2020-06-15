A refreshing berry and rhubarb summer cocktail with a historic past

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for the a delicious summer elixir? Look no further than the Rhubarb-Strawberry Shrub! Jessie-Sierra Ross of the home entertaining and food blog StraighttotheHipsBaby.com, demonstrated how to create it!
Rhubarb Strawberry Shrub:
- 3 ounces of vodka
- 2 ounces Rhubarb & Strawberry Shrub Syrup
- 1 ounce Elderflower Liquor
- 2 strawberries, washed & trimmed (plus more for garnish
- splash of seltzer
Rhubarb & Strawberry Shrub Syrup:
- 1 1/2 cups fresh rhubarb, chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, trimmed & chopped
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of white vinegar
- a large glass jar or glass bowl
Directions:
INSTRUCTIONS
- After chopping your rhubarb & strawberries, add to a large jar or glass bowl.
- Next, pour in 1 cup of white sugar and mix. You can gently mash the fruit as well, with a wooden spoon or muddler.
- Close the jar (or, plastic wrap the bowl, if using) and place in the refrigerator to chill for 2-3 days. The sugar & fruit will macerate over this time, and a syrupy juice will be the result. Try to mix 1-2 times a day to make sure the sugar fully dissolves.
- After 48 hours or so, take your mixture, and strain the contents through a sieve over a large bowl. Mash the fruit remains gently to get as much liquid out as possible (you can keep these bits to eat in yogurt if you like!).
- Using only the liquid, add 1 cup of vinegar and mix. Return the shrub to a large jar with tight-fitting cover. Let chill for at least 8 hours, and you now have a tasty shrub!
- Add to your favorite cocktail straight, or combine 1 ounce to every 8 ounces of club soda for a refreshing soft drink.
- This mix will stay good in your refrigerator for at least 6 months.