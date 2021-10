SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Baystate Health requires all employees, including remote workers, clinical staff, contractors, volunteers, students, and those conducting business in its health care facilities be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mandate went in effect Friday, October 1 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, team members, and community. There are total of 12,593 employees (more than 99%) who are in compliance, and 419 of them received medical or religious exemptions.