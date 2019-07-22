A special reading of “Occupied Territories” coming to Northampton

“Occupied Territories” is an off-Broadway play co-written by Northampton native Mollye Maxner and Nancy Bannon that is coming to Northampton for a special reading this weekend.

Inspired by Mollye’s family, “Occupied Territories” tells the story of a father and a daughter, weaving two eras and places together, America in 2011 and Vietnam in 1967.

The special reading will include local Vietnam veterans along with actors. The readings will take place at the Northampton Center for the Arts, in the Flex Space, 33 Hawley Street. The readings are both Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. For seats, email LisaThompson@apearts.org. For more information on the play, visit OccupiedTerritories.org.