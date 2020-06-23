A Summer Cobb Salad with a spicy kick

(Mass Appeal) – This veggie-packed, colorful salad is great for dinner on a hot summer night. It’s also attractive and tasty to serve for guests. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, walks us through the recipe.

Summer Cobb Salad

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

Ingredients:

1 to 2 heads your favorite lettuce or 1 large bag of local mixed greens

½ cup, asparagus, grilled and chopped

2 ears corn on the cob, grilled and cut off the cob

½ pint cherry tomatoes, halved

4 oz. local feta or goat cheese, crumbled

3 tbs. fresh soft herbs, chopped or torn ( Soft herbs such as: basil, chives, parsley etc.)

¼ olive oil

1 lime, juiced (about 2 tbs.)

1 tsp. ground chipotle powder or 1 tbs. liquid from a can of chipotle in adobo sauce.

1 tsp. honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: ¼ cup fresh strawberries, chopped, 2 tbs. almonds or pumpkin seeds

Top finish salad with favorite protein, chicken, salmon, shrimp or steak are all great.

Directions:

Heat up a grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Grill the corn and asparagus until it has a light charr on all sides, about 10-15 minutes. Remove from grill and set aside to cool slightly. Chop tomatoes, herbs, berries if using and cooled grilled corn and asparagus. On a large platter or cutting board spread out your lettuce. Layer all the chopped veggies in a pretty pattern on top of the lettuce and set aside. In a small bowl add the olive oil, lime juice, chipotle powder, honey, salt and pepper and whisk until well combined. Top the salad with your favorite protein, herbs, cheese and drizzle dressing over top. Enjoy.