A surprising egg substitute creates this easy vegan chocolate mousse

(Mass Appeal) – Do you have a can of chickpeas in your pantry? Aquafaba is the liquid found in a can of beans. Cathie Cappa shows us how it can be used as an egg substitute for a vegan version of chocolate mousse.
Vegan chocolate mousse
INGREDIENTS
2/3 cup Aquafaba
1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
1/4 tsp Cream of Tartar
1/2 cup Good Quality Bittersweet (dark) chocolate
1 tbsp Grated Chocolate optional
1 tbsp Coconut Flakes optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a mixer bowl, place aquafaba, sugar and cream of tartar. Attach the wire whip and mixer bowl to the mixer. Set speed to low and beat for 2 minutes. Turn the speed up to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Turn the speed up to as high as it will go, and beat until fluffy and peaks form, about an additional 4-6 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, boil 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) water. Place the chocolate in a metal or glass bowl and put it over top of the saucepan, ensuring it doesn’t touch the water. Immediately reduce heat to low. Melt chocolate until smooth. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
- Remove the bowl from stand mixer and add chocolate. Carefully fold the melted chocolate into the aquafaba. Pour into individual ramekins or glasses and refrigerate until solid, at least 30 to 60 minutes, or overnight. Garnish with grated chocolate curls or coconut flakes, if desired.