A sushi chef provides tips on how to make some maki at home

(Mass Appeal) – Chef Shiro Seung Han Baik and Abby Weaver from Bar Kaya joined us in the kitchen today to teach us who to roll our own sushi at home.

Sushi rice

8 cups cooked sushi rice

2 cups rice vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

3 tea salt

For the roll

1 piece of nori or soy paper cut in half

1/2 cup of rice

sesame seeds

sticks of vegetables (favorites are avocado, cucumber, jalapenos, scallions

4 oz sushi grade fish

Pickled ginger, soy and wasabi

For the rice:

In a small plastic bowl mix the vinegar, sugar, and salt till everything is dissolved, poor this over your cooked rice at room temperature and mix gently to coat.

Steps to roll:

Step one: Place nori shinny side down on sushi mat.

Step two: Place about 100 grams or a ball the size of a baseball evenly onto the nori and spread evenly.

Step three: Sprinkle rice with sesame seeds and flip the sushi so the nori is facing up and rice is facing down.

Step four: Place whatever fillings you want in the middle of the seaweed.

Step five: Roll the sushi.

Step six: Cut the sushi roll into about 8 pieces.