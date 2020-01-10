A sushi chef provides tips on how to make some maki at home

(Mass Appeal) – Chef Shiro Seung Han Baik and Abby Weaver from Bar Kaya joined us in the kitchen today to teach us who to roll our own sushi at home.
Sushi rice
- 8 cups cooked sushi rice
- 2 cups rice vinegar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3 tea salt
For the roll
- 1 piece of nori or soy paper cut in half
- 1/2 cup of rice
- sesame seeds
- sticks of vegetables (favorites are avocado, cucumber, jalapenos, scallions
- 4 oz sushi grade fish
- Pickled ginger, soy and wasabi
For the rice:
In a small plastic bowl mix the vinegar, sugar, and salt till everything is dissolved, poor this over your cooked rice at room temperature and mix gently to coat.
Steps to roll:
Step one: Place nori shinny side down on sushi mat.
Step two: Place about 100 grams or a ball the size of a baseball evenly onto the nori and spread evenly.
Step three: Sprinkle rice with sesame seeds and flip the sushi so the nori is facing up and rice is facing down.
Step four: Place whatever fillings you want in the middle of the seaweed.
Step five: Roll the sushi.
Step six: Cut the sushi roll into about 8 pieces.