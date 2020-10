(Mass Appeal) – The Apple Place in East Longmeadow is known for having some of the best homemade cider donuts around, so we asked owner Cindy Normandin and her husband Neal, to share a look at how the donuts are made.

Normandin makes the batter with fresh apple cider. The donuts are lightly fried in a donut machine until they’ve achieved the perfect soft, fluffy texture.

Then they are rolled in finely granulated sugar. The Apple Place makes them fresh throughout the day.