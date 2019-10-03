A taste of Qigong infused yoga

(Mass Appeal) – Qigong infused yoga is a practice that combines the best of two ancient mind-body techniques. Lynne Smith, owner of Qigong Infused Yoga, showed us how it works.

Smith started out standing tall, suggesting you root to the ground like a tree. Next, we did a series of breathing and moving exercises that act as a release.

We then moved in a way that loosened our joints and worked to shed stress. Smith noted that Qigong infused yoga helps people improve flexibility, increases energy and deal with different emotions.

