A tasty and colorful twist on classic quiche

(Mass Appeal) – Kitty Johndrow of the Freckled Fox Cafe showed us how to make her popular rainbow quiche – elegant and full of colorful vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 9 inch pie crust
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • all purpose flour
  • 3 oz shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 Tbs minced garlic
  • Red pepper
  • Orange pepper
  • Yellow squash
  • Zucchini
  • Red onion

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 425 degrees F for piecrust. Then turn the oven down to 325 degrees F to bake the quiche.

  1. Blind bake a 9-inch piecrust until golden and fluffy, set aside
  2. In medium bowl, pour milk and add flour. Whisk to form bubbles and to ensure there are no lumps of flour.
  3. Crack eggs into milk mixture and whisk rapidly to make fluffy, set aside.
  4. Chop fresh vegetables and add to piecrust.
  5. Add garlic and cheddar cheese to egg mixture and stir carefully making sure to stir any flour that may have settled to bottom of bowl.
  6. Pour egg mixture into cooked piecrust.
  7. Put pie plate on baking sheet to prevent spillage in your oven.
  8. Bake in 325 degree F oven for 30 minutes turning pan half way through baking to prevent uneven browning.
  9. Quiche is done when top is slightly browned, egg is fluffy and if you push down on top of pie no runny egg emerges from the center.

