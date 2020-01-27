A tasty and colorful twist on classic quiche

(Mass Appeal) – Kitty Johndrow of the Freckled Fox Cafe showed us how to make her popular rainbow quiche – elegant and full of colorful vegetables.

Ingredients

9 inch pie crust

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

all purpose flour

3 oz shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tbs minced garlic

Red pepper

Orange pepper

Yellow squash

Zucchini

Red onion

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 425 degrees F for piecrust. Then turn the oven down to 325 degrees F to bake the quiche.