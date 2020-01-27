A tasty and colorful twist on classic quiche

(Mass Appeal) – Kitty Johndrow of the Freckled Fox Cafe showed us how to make her popular rainbow quiche – elegant and full of colorful vegetables.
Ingredients
- 9 inch pie crust
- 6 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- all purpose flour
- 3 oz shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 Tbs minced garlic
- Red pepper
- Orange pepper
- Yellow squash
- Zucchini
- Red onion
Directions:
Preheat Oven to 425 degrees F for piecrust. Then turn the oven down to 325 degrees F to bake the quiche.
- Blind bake a 9-inch piecrust until golden and fluffy, set aside
- In medium bowl, pour milk and add flour. Whisk to form bubbles and to ensure there are no lumps of flour.
- Crack eggs into milk mixture and whisk rapidly to make fluffy, set aside.
- Chop fresh vegetables and add to piecrust.
- Add garlic and cheddar cheese to egg mixture and stir carefully making sure to stir any flour that may have settled to bottom of bowl.
- Pour egg mixture into cooked piecrust.
- Put pie plate on baking sheet to prevent spillage in your oven.
- Bake in 325 degree F oven for 30 minutes turning pan half way through baking to prevent uneven browning.
- Quiche is done when top is slightly browned, egg is fluffy and if you push down on top of pie no runny egg emerges from the center.