A tasty fall carrot salad recipe to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

(Mass Appeal) – Rosh Hashanah is set to start next Monday and our next guest, Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets, is joining us with a fresh and crunchy carrot salad that’s perfect for the holiday – or any day for that matter!

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad

6 carrots, peeled and shredded

1/2 an apple, cored and sliced very thin

8 dates, chopped

For the dressing:

1 Tablespoon honey

Juice of half a lemon

pinch of kosher salt

Up to 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Pour a tablespoon of honey into a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and pinch of kosher salt. Using a whisk in one hand, carefully and slowly pour the olive oil while whisking it into the honey, salt and lemon juice. The dressing should emulsify as you whisk in the oil. Quickly add the carrots, apples and dates and toss to combine. Taste to see if seasoned properly. Season and serve.

