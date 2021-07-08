A tasty way to support restaurants and the Treehouse Foundation

(Mass Appeal) – The Stir Up Some love fundraiser is a great way to support local restaurants and the treehouse foundation in Easthampton. A donation gives you access to amazing cooking tutorials by award-winning chefs in our area. Joining me with more is Justin Mosher, executive chef of Blue Heron Restaurant.
Green Gazpacho with Relish
INGREDIENTS:
For the gazpacho:
1 avocado
1 cucumber
1 green bell pepper
1/2 Vidalia onion
2 cloves garlic
1 bunch cilantro
1 cup toasted slivered almonds
1 bunch seedless green grapes
1 jalapeño, de-seeded
1-2 limes juiced
For the relish:
1/4 small diced cucumber
3 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds.
2 teaspoons chopped mint
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar.
Pinch of salt
DIRECTIONS:
For the gazpacho:
Purée all ingredients in a blender till smooth. Salt and pepper to taste.
For the relish:
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Lay a tablespoon or two in the center of the finished and plated gazpacho dish.