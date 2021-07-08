A tasty way to support restaurants and the Treehouse Foundation

(Mass Appeal) – The Stir Up Some love fundraiser is a great way to support local restaurants and the treehouse foundation in Easthampton. A donation gives you access to amazing cooking tutorials by award-winning chefs in our area. Joining me with more is Justin Mosher, executive chef of Blue Heron Restaurant.

Green Gazpacho with Relish

INGREDIENTS:

For the gazpacho:

1 avocado

1 cucumber

1 green bell pepper

1/2 Vidalia onion

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch cilantro

1 cup toasted slivered almonds

1 bunch seedless green grapes

1 jalapeño, de-seeded

1-2 limes juiced

For the relish:

1/4 small diced cucumber

3 tablespoons toasted slivered almonds.

2 teaspoons chopped mint

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar.

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS:

For the gazpacho:

Purée all ingredients in a blender till smooth. Salt and pepper to taste.

For the relish:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Lay a tablespoon or two in the center of the finished and plated gazpacho dish.