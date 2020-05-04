A top researcher shares an update on the link between COVID-19 and pets

(Mass Appeal) – Yet another disturbing fact about the coronavirus is that it’s now being diagnosed in pets. Kaitlin Sawatzki, postdoctoral scholar and member of the Coronavirus Epidemiological Research team at the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, joined us with what the latest research shows.

Sawatzki stated that currently she is researching COVID-19 and it’s affect on all sorts of animals – in addition to cats and dogs. So far she’s seen no spread to any of the other types of animals she and her team are studying.

Sawatzki noted that COVID-19 in pets is largely a rare occurrence and pet owners should not be overly concerned. Simply have your pet follow rules similar to the ones you are right now: keeping socially distant, and contact your vet if you have any health-related concerns.