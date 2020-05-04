1  of  4
Breaking News
Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

A top researcher shares an update on the link between COVID-19 and pets

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Yet another disturbing fact about the coronavirus is that it’s now being diagnosed in pets. Kaitlin Sawatzki, postdoctoral scholar and member of the Coronavirus Epidemiological Research team at the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, joined us with what the latest research shows.

Sawatzki stated that currently she is researching COVID-19 and it’s affect on all sorts of animals – in addition to cats and dogs. So far she’s seen no spread to any of the other types of animals she and her team are studying.

Sawatzki noted that COVID-19 in pets is largely a rare occurrence and pet owners should not be overly concerned. Simply have your pet follow rules similar to the ones you are right now: keeping socially distant, and contact your vet if you have any health-related concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today