A vegetarian twist on a family favorite: Hibiscus flower tacos

(Mass Appeal) – Today we joined make-up maven Leandra Rivera for something new today – she showed us a unique vegetarian twist on tacos using hibiscus flowers instead of meat! The result? Simply amazing!

After boiling and sauteeing the flowers with aromatics, Rivera adds a luscious sauce and bakes the flowers before adding them to a flour tortilla and decorating with rice, cheese, lettuce and more. Rivera, a vegetarian, noted the many health benefits of the flowers.

Hibiscus Flower Tacos

Ingredients:

2 cups of organic dried Hibiscus flower

1 onion

2 large garlic cloves

3 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs smoked paprika

1 tbs thyme

2 tbs salt

1 tbs pepper

1 cap of liquid smoke

1 cap of white vinegar

1 cap of liquid aminos

1/2 cup of ketchup

1 tbs browning sauce

Directions:

Rinse and soak flowers while emptying and refilling the water. Make a new pot of water and allow it to boil. Once it’s boiling, add flowers; once it gets dark red, drain the water and continue to boil in fresh water (repeat 3 or 4 times until it rinses with close to no color).

In a large frying pan on medium heat, add sesame oil to coat the pan. Once the oil is hot, add in your onion and garlic and let that simmer until lightly brown. Next, add in your prepped flowers.

Once the flowers are coated in the oil, onions and garlic, you can begin adding seasoning. Add in dry ingredients and stir until mixed. Add one cup of water and allow to simmer, keeping heat on medium. Once water is simmering, add liquid seasoning and continue to simmer to thicken the sauce.

Spread flowers and sauce on a baking sheet and bake at 350, stirring occasionally until sauce starts to dry up.

Now tacos are ready to be filled! Rivera recommends filling flour tortillas with flowers and then topping with cheese, rice, tomatoes.