A velvety asparagus soup topped with lemon crème fraîche and chives

(Mass Appeal) – Although it’s May, the nights still get cool enough to enjoy a comforting bowl of soup. The lovely Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is with us today to demonstrate how to make a smooth and velvety asparagus soup topped with lemon creme fraiche!

May is the month local asparagus at long last appear in our groceries, markets, and outdoor farm stands. Of course, these sleek green spears are delicious blanched, roasted, or grilled, but for something extra special try them in a soup like this creamy asparagus one prepared with sautéed asparagus and leeks that are simmered in stock, and then puréed and enriched with lemon scented crème fraiche. A sprinkle of chives and toasted bread crumbs are the simple garnishes.

Asparagus Soup with Lemon Crème Fraîche and Chives

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups chopped leeks, white and light green parts only

1 1/2 pounds slim asparagus, 2 inches of tough stems removed and spears cut into 1-inch pieces

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

Kosher salt

3/4 cup crème fraîche

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/4 cup toasted bread crumbs (recipe follows)