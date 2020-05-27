A virtual trip to the beach with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – The official start to summer is here and the Springfield Museum’s took us on a virtual trip to the beach! Maggie North, curator of art for the Springfield Museums, led our trip through iconic New England beach scenes from their collection of art.

The first piece is a watercolor of a tranquil scene from Cohasset by an artist named Alfred Thompson Bricher. The second is a painting of a beach scene in Provincetown called “Pink Dress” by a man named Charles Demuth.

The last piece is a photograph taken by artist Charles Moriarty named “Roundoff,” which depicts a girl doing this gymnastics move in mid-air. Moriarty maintains a studio in Clinton, Massachusetts.