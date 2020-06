(Mass Appeal) – It’s a historical treasure right in our area; the Springfield Armory National Historic Site. The building is currently closed due to both the pandemic and some scheduled renovations, but they’ve expanded their online content. Kelly Fellner is the Superintendent of the Armory, and she shares how we can explore the world’s largest historic military collection from the safety of our own home.

You can reach the Springfield Armory’s website at www.NPS.org/SPAR.