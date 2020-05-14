A virtual visit to the Zoo in Forest Park featuring a pair of endangered donkeys

(Mass Appeal) – Endangered Species Day is Friday, May 15, so we thought a virtual visit with our friends from Zoo in Forest Park and their pair of endangered donkeys would be fitting for this Thursday.

Caroline Adams joined us to talk about the two endangered Poitou Donkeys the zoo has. These donkeys originated in France and now the numbers of them have dwindled to the hundreds.

Adams said the zoo has had the donkeys for quite some time and that the Poitu breed tends to be quite large, so the pair has their very own enclosure.