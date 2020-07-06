A virtual visit with the New England Aquarium’s penguins

(Mass Appeal) – We bring Boston’s New England Aquarium to you today on Mass Appeal, as we visit with Aquarist Amanda Barr who teaches us everything we need to know about penguins!

Barr was standing in the water surrounded by the Aquarium’s many penguins, which are still considered birds even though they do not fly. However, Barr noted, they do fly in the water!

Penguins eat squid, fish, and krill and can live in captivity up to 30 years. Barr noted the Aquarium is offering virtual animal encounters for groups to interactively learn about marine life.

For more information on the New England Aquarium and their Animal Encounter program, visit NEAQ.org.

