A visit to Hancock Shaker Village

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal spent the morning at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, learning about the fascinating beliefs, traditions, and talents the Shakers had. We also heard about the current and upcoming artistic exhibits and collaborations taking place there.

First we spoke with Bill Mangiardi, who told us about the Village’s farming traditions and how they are still preserved today in a working farm that’s more than 200 years old.

Next, Cindy Dickinson explained how the Shaker movement began, in addition to their tenents and principles. Dickinson mentioned that the Shakers, who came to American from England for relgious freedom, where pacifists who believed in gender and racial equality.

The Shakers are well-known for their design aesthetic and Linda Johnson joined us to discuss the hallmarks of the Shaker style.

We closed out our day at Hancock Shaker Village with Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson, who discussed the influence the beauty of the Village has had on modern designers and artists.

Hancock Shaker Village is located at 1843 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. You can learn more online at HancockShakerVillage.org.