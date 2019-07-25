A visit to The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round for National Merry-Go-Round Day

Today is National Merry-Go-Round Day and I had the good fortune to spend the morning at The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round in Heritage State Park in Holyoke.

First I spoke with The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round Board Member Jay Ducharme. Ducharme operated the Merry-Go-Round when it was still at Mountain Park (its first home) and wrote two books about the rich history of The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round and its legacy in Holyoke.

Next, Ducharme took us behind the scenes to show us how to operate this happiness machine, which moves at 11 miles per hour.

We learned about the amazing grass roots campaign the city had to keep The Merry-Go-Round in Holyoke from Board President Jim Jackowski and Board Treasurer Angela Wright.

Finally it was time for a joyous ride on The Merry-Go-Round with Operations Manager Kathie McDonough, who told us all about the upcoming 90th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 12 noon – 4 p.m.

For more information on the 90th Birthday Celebration and The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, visit HolyokeMerryGoRound.org.