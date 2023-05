(Mass Appeal) – The 2nd Annual Springfield Pride Parade is only a week away. This year’s celebration promises to be bigger and better than last year’s, with exciting additions such as a collaboration with White Lion Brewing, a fundraising gala, scholarships, and much more. Taurean Bethea, the founder and CEO of the Springfield Pride Parade, shares more about the weekend’s events. If you attended last year, you won’t want to miss this year’s festivities.