A weekend full of events Commemorating the 1704 Deerfield Raid

(Mass Appeal) – Three hundred and 16 years ago – to the day of Saturday, Feb. 29 – the 1704 Raid on Deerfield took place, where many colonists were killed or captured by French and Native American forces. Ray Radigan, historian and curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joined us to talk about the raid and the weekend full of free activities commemorating it.

Radigan noted that colonists reinforced their doors to protect themselves during the attack, which left 17 homes destroyed and 44 people killed. One such door will be displayed this weekend, with the hatchet marks still visible. Some survivors where taken captive and taken to Canada or absorbed by the Mohwak tribe.

Both Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1 will be filled with free events, including a battle reenactment from 2 – 3 p.m. on Saturday. For details, visit Deerfield-ma.org.