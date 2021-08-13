Accessible, affordable education with Asnuntuck Community College

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for an affordable and accessible higher education option, all you have to do is take a quick trip over the state line to Enfield, CT.

Asnuntuck Community College offers a wide variety of degree and certificate programs, ranging from general studies to the manufacturing and technology industries.

Learn more about their “Dare to Cross the Line” promotion for prospective students!

Asnuntuck Community College is located at 170 Elm Street in Enfield, CT. Give them a call at 860-253-3010.

