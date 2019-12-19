1  of  4
Add some fizz to your party with a DIY mimosa station

(Mass Appeal) – No holiday brunch is complete without a mimosa, so why not create a DIY mimosa station with different fruit garnishes and juices? Cassandra Boutet, owner of 21 Figs, joined us in studio to show how it’s done.

Boutet said it’s best to freeze the fruit garnishes, that way they will help keep your beverage cold. Also make sure to have a non-alcoholic version of bubbly, like a sparkling cider, on hand for people who like an alcohol free beverage.

Be creative with your fruit garnishes, said Boutet. Star fruit, kiwi, berries – they all look and taste great.

