Addiction treatment doesn’t need to pause during Covid-19

(Mass Appeal) – Isolation and stress due to the pandemic can cause addictions to worsen. But, help is available in many forms. Here to explain is Dr. Shawn Daugherty, Vice President of Operations at Swift River.

Swift River is a mental health and substance use treatment facility operated by Addiction Campuses. Swift River’s inpatient treatment facility is located in the Berkshire Mountains in Cummington, Massachusetts. Swift River also provides sober living housing (called PHP or Partial Hospitalization) and intensive outpatient (IOP) services in downtown Pittsfield.

Addiction Campus recently launched Vertava Health, a new nationwide virtual care business that will allow us to empower more patients to live out their best future. Now patients with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders can access online care services from anywhere in the country.

Here are resource websites and 24 hour hotlines for anyone who needs help.

SwiftRiver.com 888.614.2251

AddictionCampuses.com 888.614.2251

VertavaHealth.com 844.951.1939

Segment sponsored by Swift River